Houston’s “Mattress Mack” Donates 15,000 Square Feet to Tuition-Free Vocational School

Premier High School – Gallery Furniture North is set to open its doors in August.

Legendary Houston do-gooder Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is dedicating 15,000 square feet of his North Freeway location to help area students.

Set to open this fall, Premier High School – Gallery Furniture North promises to offer students a free public high school education as well as vocational training in automotive, electrical, welding, and carpentry fields along with flexible hours and early graduation.

“It’s going to be great,” McIngvale said in a news release. “The construction is scheduled to be completed this summer and space is limited. Students should apply today to take advantage of this opportunity to earn a diploma and receive valuable job training.”

WATCH: Mattress Mack Helping Feed Houston Seniors and Out-Of-School Kids During Coronavirus Outbreak

Part of the ResponsiveEd family of schools, Premier High Schools offer an alternative to traditional public schools for students who thrive in smaller, independent learning environments.

“Students receive the support they need to earn a diploma and prepare for life after high school, whether that involves a path to higher education or exposure to a meaningful career,” the Premier High Schools website explains.