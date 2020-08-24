Matthew McConaughey to Perform in Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The performance will benefit Sean Penn's CORE, a disaster relief program, and Reform Alliance, an initiative to improve the criminal justice system.

We're all looking for as much joy and laughter as we can find during these strange times. How about tuning in for some "Fast Times?"

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, that is. As we recently learned, Matthew McConaughey will be one of the actors participating in a virtual script read-through of the beloved 1982 romantic comedy—originally starring Sean Penn and Jennifer Jason Leigh—to benefit Penn's non-profit CORE, a disaster relief program working to help people amid the coronavirus crisis and REFORM Alliance, which works to improve our criminal justice system.

The table read benefit will be hosted by comedian Dane Cook and will also feature Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Sean Penn, and other big name celebrities. Originally planned for last week, the table read has been rescheduled to a yet-to-be-announced date due to technical difficulties.

“On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work,” said Penn in a press release, per PEOPLE. “I’m always game for a giggle. So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work—then consider us fully onboard to play!”

Currently, it's unclear what role McConaughey will perform in the read-through. Since Penn told PEOPLE he won't reprise his leading role as Jeff Spicoli and that he's "very confident in the new guy," we're hoping it's McConaughey taking on the part.

When the event is rescheduled, fans will be able to tune in to see the live performance on CORE's Facebook or TikTok pages. We know we'll be carving out time for this one.

