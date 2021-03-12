Matthew McConaughey Shares Date and Star-Studded Lineup for Virtual Benefit for Texas Storm Victims

“We're Texas” will include performances by George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, and more.

Matthew McConaughey has provided more information about his upcoming benefit to support his fellow Texans in the aftermath of last month's deadly winter storm.

The Oscar-winner revealed that he and his wife Camila, along with their nonprofit, The Just Keep Livin Foundation, will host the star-studded virtual relief benefit "We're Texas" on Sunday, March 21 at 7pm CT. McConaughey will stream the event live on his YouTube page.

The benefit includes an all-star lineup, with performances by Don Henley, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Post Malone, Randy Rogers, and Willie Nelson, with more special guests to be announced next week.

The goal of the event is to "directly help the necessary, long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need."

McConaughey said 100% of donations received during the benefit will go to "carefully vetted" organizations on the ground in Texas that are helping those impacted by the storm that left thousands without power, water, and basic necessities.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Shares His Real Stance on Running for Texas Governor

Fans are encouraged to head to the actor's Instagram page for updates as well as tips on how to stay safe, help others, and find resources to help recover.