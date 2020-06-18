Matthew McConaughey Shares His Best Parenting Advice

To celebrate his giving spirit, the actor and his wife graced the cover of Town & Country's The Philanthropy Issue, and talked with writer Andrew Goldman about their Just Keep Livin' Foundation, which empowers at-risk high school students with the skill sets they need to be mentally and physically healthy, as well as the chance to participate in community service efforts. In the new interview, McConaughey also spoke candidly about his own parenting ethos, and the advice is both reflective and practical. When Goldman asked McConaughey⁠—who has three children with Alves, Levi, Livingston, Vida⁠—"Is there anything you’re doing to keep your own kids’ heads on straight?" the actor replied, "We better be. Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. 'No' takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say 'yes.'"