Matthew McConaughey Shares His Best Parenting Advice
Time-out, time-out, time-out?
Matthew McConaughey, we'll never stop adoring you and your Texas drawl. This spring, the Uvalde, Texas, native has helped bring much joy into people's lives in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A few of our favorite examples? He created a contest for one lucky winner to join him at a UT football game, with all donations from the sweepstakes helping to aid coronavirus relief. He also hosted virtual bingo for a Round Rock, Texas, senior home. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves Mcconaughey also donated 80,000 masks to coronavirus frontline workers. But beyond the coronavirus crisis, McConaughey has long been someone who values giving back.
To celebrate his giving spirit, the actor and his wife graced the cover of Town & Country's The Philanthropy Issue, and talked with writer Andrew Goldman about their Just Keep Livin' Foundation, which empowers at-risk high school students with the skill sets they need to be mentally and physically healthy, as well as the chance to participate in community service efforts. In the new interview, McConaughey also spoke candidly about his own parenting ethos, and the advice is both reflective and practical. When Goldman asked McConaughey—who has three children with Alves, Levi, Livingston, Vida—"Is there anything you’re doing to keep your own kids’ heads on straight?" the actor replied, "We better be. Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. 'No' takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say 'yes.'"
When Goldman nudged McConaughey to reveal which parent delivers that tough "no" more, McConaughey said, "From the snicker that my wife’s giving me, it seems that I’m more consistently the yes guy. She’s probably right." "Yes guy" or not, we're grateful for this thoughtful intel we got into McConaughey's parenting.
WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Crashes Virtual Meeting of 900 Texas Teachers to Express His Gratitude
So tell us. what's the best parenting advice you've ever learned? We think we're going to have to copy down this Texan's wisdom and add it to that parenting journal we promised we'd start keeping 10 years and 5,000 diapers ago.