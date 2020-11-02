Matthew McConaughey Shares the 3 Words That Get His Kids in “Big Trouble” in His House

Matthew McConaughey goes out of his way to make sure his children don't let fame and money go to their heads.

The Oscar-winner, who shares three kids with his wife Camila Alves, recently shared his parenting ground rules with Oprah Winfrey on her new Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation.

"We demand respect and trust within the household," McConaughey explained, per Insider. "We do not allow lying in the house. You cannot say the word[s] 'I can't,' and you can't use the word 'hate.'" Those three words will get you in big trouble in our house."

The proud Texan added that he knows his children (12-year-old Levi, 10-year-old Vida, and 7-year-old Livingston) are growing up in a more affluent environment than the one he did. The kids are aware of their privilege and their parents’ fame, but they also know that that’s not the most important thing.

"We're successful. We have a nice house. People notice us. Our kids get that," McConaughey said. "But we don't want our children, nor do we allow ourselves, to go, 'Oh, well that's where my value lies—in the amount of money I have in my bank account or the fact that I'm famous.’"

But that doesn’t mean he wants his children to feel ashamed of their parents’ accomplishments either.