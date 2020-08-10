Watch Matthew McConaughey's Endearing Dance Moves on The Tonight Show

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, he shares one heck of a story about a Joan Jett concert in Louisiana monsoon in 1984.

We've always loved Matthew McConaughey. Quarantine has given us about a million and one new reasons to adore the Uvalde, Texas, native. In recent months, the actor hosted virtual bingo for seniors at a retirement home in Round Rock, Texas, surprised teachers in La Porte by crashing their video conference, and cheered us up with trivia videos on some of his most-loved films. During these tough times, he's been a source of lightness and laughter, and endless entertainment as we watch How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days for, oh, the 10th time.

Now, we can hardly contain the chuckles as we watch McConaughey's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In his virtual visit with Fallon, McConaughey and the late night host played a silly game dubbed, "Off Songs, Song Off" where contestants have to guess the name of a popular song the show's house band, The Roots, perform in a tweaked tempo, in a different key, or in a different style of music than the original recording.

In the hilarious game, McConaughey, sporting long locks and a light yellow caftan, shows off some dorky dance moves, and we can't stop smiling. He also tells quite the tale of a Joan Jett concert in a Louisiana monsoon in 1984 that you won't want to miss out on. Watch below.

McConaughey appeared on The Tonight Show to promote his new memoir, Greenlights, out October 20, and available for pre-order on Amazon here.

