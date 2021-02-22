Matthew McConaughey Planning Virtual Benefit to Help Texas Victims of Deadly Winter Storm

Matthew McConaughey is working to provide relief to his fellow Texans in the aftermath of last week's devastating winter storm.

"As most of you know, my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it's had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities," McConaughey said in a video posted to Instagram Sunday evening.

The Oscar-winner said that he and his wife Camila, along with their nonprofit, The Just Keep Livin Foundation, are organizing a virtual benefit to be held sometime in the next two weeks. The goal of the event is to "directly help the necessary, long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need."

Image zoom Credit: Tim Warner/Getty Images

McConaughey said the date of the benefit will be announced soon. In the meantime, fans should head to his Instagram page for daily updates. The father-of-three also said he would be providing tips on how to stay safe, help others, and find resources to help recover.

"If you're a 'have,' please go help a 'have-not,'" McConaughey concluded. "Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors. Go knock on a door, go volunteer."

The Just Keep Livin Foundation, which empowers high school students by providing them with the tools to lead healthy and active lives, was founded by the couple in 2008. It currently employs 84 teachers in 37 high schools, and serves almost 3,000 students in California, Louisiana, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington D.C.