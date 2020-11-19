Matthew McConaughey Shares His Real Stance on Running for Texas Governor

If anyone can do it, it's Matthew McConaughey. The actor, philanthropist, and all-around A+-kinda guy never ceases to amaze us with his humor, his inspiring words, his kind heart.

One day, might he consider amazing us with his political leadership? While that day is still a far-fetched dream, McConaughey recently sat down on The Hugh Hewitt Show to catch up on his new memoir, Greenlights. Towards the end of the conversation, host Hugh Hewitt inquires, "you're kind of center-right in the view of people, you could be governor of Texas. Are you ever going to run for anything?" and our hearts skipped a beat anticipating his response.

Always one to tell it like it is, McConaughey offers a candid and honest reply: "I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested," he offers.

Hewitt presses on to ask if McConaughey were the brand ambassador for the U.S. for President-Elect Biden what message would he promote that could surpass party lines. His answer? "I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again," McConaughey suggests, later adding, "coming out of the election right now, we’ve got to stabilize. This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say okay, here’s how we’re marching out of this together forward." You can read the full transcript of the interview from The Hugh Hewitt Show or listen to the audio here.