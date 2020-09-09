Head to the Texas Panhandle with Matthew McConaughey in New Children's Podcast Series Hank the Cowdog

Matthew McConaughey has already proven to us that he's got some seriously endearing dance moves. Now, the actor is going to show us he's ready to get the little ones saying "yee haw" in a new podcast series based on John R. Erickson's children's books series, Hank the Cowdog. McConaughey will star in the titular role of Hank the Cowdog, with support from a cast including Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, and the book's author, among others. From Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions, and QCODE, the podcast is written, directed, and executive produced by Jeff Nichols.

The five episode season will launch on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms on September 14. Per the official synopsis, "Hank the Cowdog, the self-declared 'Head of Ranch Security,' finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers that span the universe of the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch Hank calls home." Along with some eclectic characters, Hank is accompanied by Drover the mutt, voiced by Jesse Plemons, and plenty of plot twists ensue. "Listen in as Hank the Cowdog always claims to know the answer, is the last to realize he doesn’t, but is the first to run headlong into tales of courage, loyalty, and friendship," the plot summary continues. We have a feeling we'll be hooked from the first episode. Listen to the preview below.

The Hank the Cowdog podcast team has created an educational curriculum in partnership with Texas Tech University National Ranching Heritage Center. Listeners can also look forward to original musical numbers throughout the series.