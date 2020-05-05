Matthew McConaughey Crashes Virtual Meeting of 900 Texas Teachers to Express His Gratitude

"What a valuable occupation y'all have. What you do as an educator, that's never going to go out of style," McConaughey told the group.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have wowed us with their generosity, entertainment, and emotional support during these trying times. Perhaps one of the best of the bunch? None other than Uvalde, Texas native, Matthew McConaughey. Throughout these difficult weeks, he's hosted virtual Bingo for a senior home in Texas and he's shared a motivational message with his beloved UT students. And for us bored folks at home, he's even launched a video series on Instagram dubbed "McConaughey Takes" sharing behind-the-scenes trivia from some of the films he's starred in.

Now, Mighty McConaughey is making a broad smile grace our lips once again: Last week, the actor surprised more than 900 members of the staff at La Porte Independent School District in La Porte, Texas during a video conference meeting. Needless to say, he was a meeting crasher much appreciated by the school district's hardworking employees.

"I'm a public school son. My mom taught in public schools for thirty-something years," McConaughey shared with the group, per Houston's ABC 13. "What a valuable occupation y'all have. What you do as an educator, that's never going to go out of style."

Offering some words of inspiration he added, "Let's all remember that we are going to get out of this. It's going to pass, and we'll be looking at this situation of our lives in the rear view mirror, and our students will as well. Keep your head up. We'll get out of this on the other side because that's just what we're gonna do."

"That was amazing. It made my day and put a smile on my face," Misti Prock, College Park Elementary School nurse, told ABC 13. "What a kind man to give his time to talk to us."

Thanks for raising our spirits, too, Mr. McConaughey, with this sweet piece of news. How we look forward to cheering on the Longhorns (ahem, or their opponents) with you when that fine day comes.