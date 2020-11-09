In order to shop the collection of golf memorabilia, you must have had tickets to the famed Augusta, Georgia, event.

Masters Launches Online Shop to Ticket Holders for the First Time in Its History

So, Dad really loves golf. Or you love golf. Or your sorority sister and best friend. Or your husband is obsessed with the sport. The list goes on and on.

Well, there's some good news for the ticket holders to the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia: They've officially launched an online store. In light of the pandemic, the spring tournament was rescheduled for November 12 through November 15, without any patrons or guests in attendance. While that's been disappointing for ticket holders, there is a bit of a silver lining. 2020 ticket holders can now shop online at the first-ever Masters merchandise shop, which debuted last week.

As Golf.com reported, Augusta National Golf Club decided to create an online marketplace for ticket holders and a select group of people, with items ranging from pillows and cufflinks to duffel bags and winter hats. If you're a golf fan or know someone who is, trust us when we say you'll find no shortage of useful and amazing finds in this virtual experience.

Of course, for those of us that didn't snag tickets for the Masters this year, this exclusive online shop doesn't do us much good. Our suggestion: Reach out to someone you know who did and ask very politely if they might consider making some purchases on your behalf.

If you're interested in buying Masters photography, calendars, prints, or vintage posters, anyone can shop their online collection here, no tournament tickets required.

