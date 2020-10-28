Two of Sport's Greatest Traditions Combine as College GameDay Heads to The Masters

College GameDay is going to Augusta!

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced on Tuesday that the historic Georgia golf club will host the ESPN show on Saturday of the 84th Masters Tournament. The change is one of many being made to this year’s spectator-free Masters as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the delivery of quality content is as important as ever to the storytelling of the Masters Tournament,” Ridley explained. “While we will dearly miss our patrons at Augusta National this fall, we are excited to showcase what promises to be a truly memorable Masters in a variety of ways for viewers around the world.”

College GameDay will be broadcast live on CBS from Augusta National Golf Club from 9 a.m. to noon on November 14. The studio will be staged overlooking Ike’s Pond and the 9th green of the Par-3 course. Top matchups that day are Wisconsin at Michigan and Alabama at LSU.

“When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting College GameDay at Augusta National to introduce the Tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event,” Ridley continued. “We appreciate the collaboration with ESPN, our longtime broadcast partner, for this first-of-its-kind opportunity.”

The Masters Tournament was moved from its traditional April date to November because of COVID-19.