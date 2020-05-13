Beecham House, 18th Century British-Indian Drama, Debuts on PBS Next Month

Downton Abbey, how we miss thee. But with so many excellent shows on PBS, it's easy to fall in love with a new series on the beloved television network.

Well, we think we found our next obsession. As Anglophiles, we're particularly looking forward to the debut of Beecham House, coming to PBS on Sunday, June 14 at 10/9c. If you're a PBS Passport member, you can already stream it now ahead of the broadcast premiere. Part of the MASTERPIECE series, the show chronicles the drama unfolding in India at the end of the 18th century. Called "a feast for the eyes" by British newspaper The Times, the show is co-created, directed, and produced by celebrated British-Indian director, Gurinder Chadha, with an all-star cast including Gregory Fitoussi (Mr. Selfridge), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Bessie Carter (Howard’s End), Pallavi Sharda (Lion), Marc Warren (Safe), Viveik Kalra (Blinded By The Light), Leo Suter (Victoria), Shriya Pilgaonkar (Smile Please), and Roshan Seth (Indian Summers).

WATCH: Stream the New PBS Documentary About World War II, Queen Elizabeth, and Her Love Story with Philip for Free

The PBS press release for the show sets the stage for drama as follows: "Set in 1795, as the Mogul Empire is slowly losing its grip over a subcontinent it has dominated for the past two centuries, the story focuses on the struggle to control the lucrative trade with India. One contender is France. The other is Great Britain’s East India Company, a private venture supported by mercenary troops," the description begins. "Three years before, John Beecham (Bateman) was an officer for the East India Company. Troubled by its rapine tactics, he quit. Since then, he has been trading as an honest private citizen, falling more and more in love with India and establishing strong local ties. Not incidentally, he has earned a small fortune and made influential friends," the press release continues, noting that the show is filled with plenty of nail-biting mysteries, plot twists, and love stories.

With many colorful costumes, beautiful architectural backdrops, and exotic scenery (the show was primarily shot in Rajasthan and Delhi), this is sure to be a show you'll be planning your evenings around. Watch the trailer below.