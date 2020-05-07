Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Join the bestselling author and the South Carolina Aquarium for a reading of On Ocean Boulevard and a discussion on sea turtle conservation.

Mary Alice Monroe is Celebrating the Release of Her New Book with a Virtual Launch Party

Join Mary Alice Monroe, New York Times bestselling author and South Carolina’s queen of the beach read, for a virtual launch party celebrating the release of the newest book in her Beach House series, On Ocean Boulevard (on sale May 19th).

The virtual event will take place at 7 pm on May 13th via Facebook Live. It will feature a book reading and discussion, followed by a Q&A with Mary Alice Monroe and South Carolina Aquarium Conservation Programs Manager Kelly Thorvalson.

The party is free to attend, but anyone who donates $40 will receive a signed copy of the book, a mesh beach sweep bag, and a bookmark—all shipped directly to your door. Plus, the proceeds will support sea turtle conservation. You can contribute and purchase your book for preorder here.

Set in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Monroe’s Beach House novels view threats to the local environment through the lens of relatable human experiences. On Ocean Boulevard tells a tale of forging new beginnings by setting three generations of the Rutledge family against the perils of loggerhead sea turtles during nesting season.

"I'm hoping to write books that people will come to because they love my writing, they love my stories, they love my people. But now they come to expect that, 'Gee, I'm going to learn a little something too,'" Monroe told Patch Media. "I call it a painless education. My readers love it because … after 20 years of climate change advancing, people are increasingly curious but at the same time they don't want to be overwhelmed."

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to get our hands on her latest creation!