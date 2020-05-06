Martina McBride Gives the Inside Scoop on New Song "Girls Like Me"

"We all go through stuff, we all have insecurities, we all have to grow, we all have to make mistakes, and it’s going to be okay. I’ve been there and I’m okay."

Let us count the ways we love Martina McBride. Whether she's jumping in to help Nashville in the aftermath of the March tornadoes and as the coronavirus unfurls (see our video below) or helping to fill our sweet tooth with a decadent chocolate cake recipe, the country super star never ceases to amaze us.

Now, we can't get enough of the new song "Girls Like Me," which was born out of the NBC songwriting competition, Songland, on which McBride is one of the celebrity artists working alongside blossoming songwriters. CMT chatted with the star about the songwriting process and we loved gleaning insider intel into McBride's thoughts.

The poignant tune grapples with insecurities, with McBride admitting to CMT interviewer Alison Bonaguro that the song is, "basically saying, we all go through stuff, we all have insecurities, we all have to grow, we all have to make mistakes, and it’s going to be okay. I’ve been there and I’m okay."

McBride also gets candid in response to Bonaguro inquiring, "So it sounds like [the song "Girls Like Me" is] a pretty accurate and autobiographical song for you. But how did you find a way to truly own it?" McBride replies, "Well, I’m not a person that writes songs every single day, so I had to find a way to turn it around. Because it sounded like a song for a young girl because it was a young girl writing it. And I love that, but I knew I had to figure out how to make it feel like I’m saying this from experience. Not that I’m going through this right now, but I’m saying that I’ve been there and it’s going to be okay. So I came up with: It used to be me, hiding insecurities with a cigarette and a bottle of whiskey."

Songland aspiring songwriter Halie Woolridge wrote the original version of the tune along with Ester Dean, Shane McAnally, Ryan Tedder, Michael Tyler, Dan Swank, Lexi Lauren, Stephanie Chapman, and McBride. Watch McBride's music video of "Girls Like Me" below.

We love this new song but we must admit that during times like these, we're big proponents of spinning McBride's 1998 holiday album White Christmas. We could sure use a bit of that wintertime magic right about now.