Nostalgia Alert! Saved by the Bell Reboot Is Coming Next Month

If we're being honest, we've watched everything Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have to offer at this point in Quarantine Life. And then we headed back to Hulu and streamed Saved by the Bell all over again. And then we watched Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas for good measure.

Well, we've got excellent news for fans of the hit late '80s and early '90s sitcom: A new reboot is landing on NBC's PeacockTV streaming service on Wednesday, November 25, starring Mario Lopez back as A.C. Slater, who's gone on to become a gym teacher at Bayside High, and Elizabeth Berkley once again as Jessie Spano, who's now the mom to Jamie, captain of the school's football team. Other actors from the original series you know and love will also appear on the show, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who returns as Zack Morris, and Tiffani Thiessen, who returns as Kelly Kapowski, as California's Governor and First Lady, respectively.

So what's in store for viewers? Mario Lopez recently caught up with Woman's Day and shed some light on the reboot. "It's got a different look and feel and much more mature Saved by the Bell, but I think they [struck] a good balance with this nostalgia in the new version," Lopez told the outlet. "Hopefully people check it out and like it." For a sneak peek, check out the trailer below.

We don't know about you, but it certainly makes us pretty excited to tune in and catch up with A.C., Jessie, and the crew. (Small request to the powers that be: Please bring back Dustin Diamond for a Screech reprise. Encouragingly, Lopez told Woman's Day "You never know," about the chance of Diamond coming back in later seasons of the new series.)

