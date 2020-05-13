Give Marie Kondo's Genius Method for Storing Kitchen Towels a Try

Maybe your spring cleaning amidst coronavirus quarantining has reached a whole new level of spick and span. Maybe you've been so focused on disinfecting kitchen surfaces and keeping your doorknobs clean that you haven't had much time to focus on home organization.

Regardless of where you fall on the spring cleaning spectrum, it's safe to say—especially as many of us spend more time than ever remaining safely at home—we all could use a little inspiration from decluttering wizard Marie Kondo. Today, we're taking her sensibility straight into one of the places that need it most: Our kitchen.

As we learned in a recent article from The Kitchn, Kondo has a brilliant method for folding and storing kitchen towels. While many of us simply stack (ahem, stuff) them in a drawer, there's actually a better way to do it. "To start, she encourages people to fold their towels in half twice, then in thirds. If they don’t stand up on their own, they’re not folded right," explains writer Ashley Abramson.

"The real key to Kondo’s towel-storage method is standing the towels up in a drawer, basket, or organizer, side by side. Do this, and you can see each towel at a glance. And they’re less likely to end up in an annoying leaning-tower-of-linens situation," continues Abramson, a timely reminder that half the battle of organization is being able to see everything—whether spices, clothing, or kitchen towels—with a quick visual once-over. Check out the full kitchen towel folding tutorial here.

A bonus of this simple technique? Once you get into a rhythm, you may very well find the act of folding your towels quite calming, almost meditative.

