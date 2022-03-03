Popeyes Treats Mardi Gras Clean-Up Krewe to Late-Night Fried Chicken
After a two-year hiatus, Mardi Gras returned to the streets of New Orleans in full force this week. But days of revelry leaves a wake of garbage—an estimated 608 tons of trash, to be exact. At some points along the five-mile parade route, the litter can climb as high as the street signs.
When the party ends and the tourists are asleep in their hotel rooms, clean-up crews toil through the night to clean the streets.
This year, Popeyes thanked the men and women who look after New Orleans by treating them to an after-hours fried chicken feast.
"During the Mardi Gras season, thousands of people leave pieces of the party behind after the last parade," the fast-food chain wrote alongside a video of the clean-up effort on Twitter. "So, we hit the streets to celebrate the Krewe taking pride in keeping NOLA clean!"
WATCH: Alabama Preschoolers Put on Mardi Gras Parade for Residents of Senior Home
"We're the last official Krewe of Mardi Gras," one worker said proudly.
Until next year, y'all!