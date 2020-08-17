Tired Mama Bear Chastises Mischievous Cub for Peeking into Family’s House in Hilarious Video

"Let's go, I have told you a hundred times not to bother people while we're raiding their house for goodies.”

The trials and tribulations of motherhood extend beyond species, as evidenced by a recent viral video.

The scene unfolded at 4 a.m. on the morning of August 10. Sumer Walser Williams and her husband were woken up by the sound of bears causing a ruckus outside their home in Boone, North Carolina.

“We had some visitors last night,” Williams wrote on Facebook. “We woke up to their pool party, bird seed snacking, and ~12-foot deck climbing.”

When they turned on the lights to see what was going on, they were met with an incredible sight. A curious little bear cub was on their front porch, standing on its hind legs and peeping through their sliding glass door.

“I think the cub wanted to come inside to hang out,” Williams mused.

Unfortunately, mama wasn't in the mood to deal with his mischievousness before her morning coffee.

After scaling the deck to find her naughty cub peering in on the humans, the mama bear let him have it.

“You knock that off right this instant!” she seems to say while physically trying to remove the stubborn cub from the scene.

“It was so relatable. That's my daily experience with my own children,” Williams told The Dodo. “I think that's what made the video so great. It showed that some aspects of parenting are uniform across species.”

On Facebook she revealed how she imagines the mama bear’s reaction playing out: "Let's go, I have told you a hundred times not to bother people while we're raiding their house for goodies. We have to be silent. I've told you this. Why can't you seem to listen? I had to climb 12 feet up a pole to rescue your little butt. Get off their deck now."