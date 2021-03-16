Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market Gets Transformed into a Floral Wonderland with Its Spring Makeover

In a new post on the Magnolia blog, the team chronicles all the transformation the space underwent to usher in this time of rebirth and renewal, writing, "This season, we are resetting our definition of time—believing that it isn't something to lose, but something we get to choose. It's not a burden; it's a gift. And even though it can feel like the world seems to demand more of us than the hours in a day allow, we can choose to embrace time as our own." If we do say so ourselves, that vision was carried out wonderfully in the store installations and product offerings for this moment of literal and metaphorical blooming. We mean, how pretty are those wreaths? (If you're more of the DIY type, try these spring wreaths that will brighten your door with only a handful of materials necessary for making.)