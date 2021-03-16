Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market Gets Transformed into a Floral Wonderland with Its Spring Makeover
What a refresh!
It may not be spring quite yet (the season officially kicks off on Saturday, March 20), but Magnolia Market has debuted their latest seasonal displays at their Waco store, and it sure looks dreamy.
In a new post on the Magnolia blog, the team chronicles all the transformation the space underwent to usher in this time of rebirth and renewal, writing, "This season, we are resetting our definition of time—believing that it isn't something to lose, but something we get to choose. It's not a burden; it's a gift. And even though it can feel like the world seems to demand more of us than the hours in a day allow, we can choose to embrace time as our own." If we do say so ourselves, that vision was carried out wonderfully in the store installations and product offerings for this moment of literal and metaphorical blooming. We mean, how pretty are those wreaths? (If you're more of the DIY type, try these spring wreaths that will brighten your door with only a handful of materials necessary for making.)
And the wreaths aren't the only beautiful installations throughout the store. "Inspired by Jo's reflections in the spring issue of Magnolia Journal, the display team transformed the market to visually bring to life the theme of Time Well Spent," the blog post continues. "From the larger-than-life depictions of tulips in bloom to the quote on the wall, we are reminded to behold the beauty of the here and now." Watch the spring displays come to life in this behind-the-scenes video from Magnolia below.
We'd love to hear from you: Have you ever visited Magnolia Market in Waco? If so, what stuck out to you most about the experience?