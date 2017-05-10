Chip and Joanna Gaines to Host Free Movie Nights All Summer Long
Count us in!
Chip and Joanna are gearing up for a summer filled with movie nights at The Silos, and the best part? We're all invited! The series is a part of Waco's First Friday, in partnership with CampusTown Waco, the Waco Hippodrome and Magnolia Market at the Silos.
The parties began on May 4th with an al fresco showing of Toy Story, and will continue to take place on the first Thursday of each month from now through the end of the summer, Waco Tribune reports.
People are invited to unfold a blanket and take in a family-friendly movie under the stars, watching on an inflatable screen, which was donated by the Waco Hippodrome. The Gaines' home goods store, Magnolia Market, as well as its food trucks, will be open late, so you'll have something to do even if you don't manage to snag a good seat. Naturally, guests are encouraged to be on their best behavior, so that means so smoking or alcohol is allowed on the premises.
The next showing will be The Parent Trap—the original—on June 1st, followed by Elf on July 6th, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on August 3rd, and ends with The Wizard of Oz on August 31.
See you there!