Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market Holiday Installation Will Leave You Speechless
Joanna Gaines starts turning up the Christmas tunes as soon as Halloween wraps, so it should come as no surprise that the Texas Titan has already decked the halls at Magnolia Market in her adopted hometown of Waco.
This year, as Gaines described in a new post on her blog, Magnolia At Home, the theme, "A Thrill of Hope," is all about holiday anticipation. "The biggest thing for me is just the idea of [a] nostalgic Christmas. We don't need to rethink the wheel here so I'm thinking just some timeless traditions," Gaines says in a behind-the-scenes video documenting Magnolia's holiday displays. "For me, this is the most wonderful time of the year, so I want to celebrate it big in the shop."
While Gaines and her Magnolia team took painstaking effort to ensure that every area of the shop from the entrance to the kitchen area is filled with holiday joy, some decorations really made our heads turn. Some highlights include a massive advent wreath made with faux garland (check out Gaines' garland tutorial here) and the 100 or so handmade houses placed throughout Magnolia, covered in craft paper and balsa wood trim, and then painted by hand. Watch the video below.
Leaving no stone unturned, of course Jo and her team offer a wreath for every home decor personality, our personal favorite being the classic winter evergreen.
Don't you want to buy everything, filling your home with greenery and chipboard snowflakes, covered in mica dust and epsom salt for a stunning, glimmering appearance?
If these photos and video footage convinced you it's time to plan a trip to Waco this winter, Christmas at the Silos is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever. Learn more about the holiday events this December 7th-8th here.