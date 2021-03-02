Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Is Launching a Candle Subscription Service

"Library" and "Stay a While" are the first of the new scents, out this month.

We all love Magnolia candles. Like, really, really love these candles. So much so, that the seasonal releases often sell out rapidly, and we may or may not have personally "redirected" a birthday gift to a friend as a much-needed bubble bath accoutrement for ourselves.

Well, good news is flickering up ahead: On Thursday, March 11, Magnolia will debut its latest signature candle scents, "Stay a While" and "Library," along with a new line of room sprays, all selected by Joanna Gaines herself.

With notes of green tea and lavender, Stay a While is designed to usher in a sense of reprieve from the hectic hustle and bustle of daily life with its refreshing scent. Library, Joanna's personal favorite, is a warming blend of bergamot, clove, and firewood, intended to get you in the mood to curl up on a rainy day with a book and a cup of coffee.

On March 18, Magnolia will also debut a candle subscription service to deliver their candles directly to your door at the beginning of every season. Customers can choose from either the signature subscription with one of Magnolia's four signature scents (Library, Stay a While, Linen, and Greenhouse) in the 11-ounce size delivered to your home every quarter or the seasonal subscription with a new seasonal scent four times a year. Both subscriptions cost $108 for the four deliveries.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Magnolia

In addition to the candle news, Magnolia has also announced new room sprays and diffusers to make your home smell great in all four of Magnolia's signature scents. It's safe to say that come the middle of the month we'll be headed to Magnolia.com to get some shopping done.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Magnolia

WATCH: Joanna Gaines Gets Real About Getting Enough Sleep as a Parent