Here's Your First Look at Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Holiday Collection

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia home brand has revealed a preview of their holiday collection and it looks amazing. As in, we're ready to hang that wreath and light those seasonal candles now kind of amazing. While it's only October, their complete Magnolia holiday collection debuts on Tuesday, October 13, and you can head to the Magnolia blog now to see some photos of the offerings and read more.

"In a season that can often feel fast-paced, the intentional moments we create with those we love, even in their simplicity, can feel like an offering," reads a message from Joanna Gaines in the blog post. "I hope this collection helps you savor each of those moments this holiday season as you relive old traditions and create new memories together." Based on what we've seen so far, we're definitely loving the neutral tones and simple elegance of what's in store.

Below, see a few of our favorite items and click here to see more of a sneak peek of the holiday collection. For now, you'll find us curled up on our couch with our Magnolia pumpkin chai and vanilla fall scented candle with a good book and our favorite blanket.

Okay, maybe after seeing these photos and browsing the upcoming collection, we've got Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas playing in the background now too. It's almost time to get into that holiday spirit, dear readers. And this year, we know we're looking forward to the mental escape of the season more than ever.

