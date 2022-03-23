MacKenzie Scott Donates $436 Million to Habitat for Humanity
MacKenzie Scott, the author and philanthropist who vowed to give away much of her considerable wealth following her 2019 divorce from Jeff Bezos, donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International this week.
The non-profit called the blockbuster donation "transformational," noting that it will address the global housing crisis and help "further Habitat's vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live."
"This incredibly generous gift will allow us to dramatically increase capacity and implement programs that will have a multi-generational impact on communities around the U.S. and our global mission for many years to come," Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said in a news release. "With this donation, Habitat is well-positioned to meaningfully advocate for the systemic and societal changes needed to improve equitable access to affordable housing."
Humanity International said it will use its $25 million portion of the donation over the next three to four years to create more affordable housing and help "the millions of individuals increasingly shut out of the housing market."
The remaining $411 million will be distributed amongst 84 of its affiliates throughout the United States.
Habitat Charlotte Region, for example, received a $13.5 million unrestricted donation—the largest in the organization's history.
"The first time I saw the email, I had to read it a couple times," Habitat Charlotte President Laura Belcher told Independent Tribune. "It was really hard to process. There is both the stunned, overwhelmed joy and the serious responsibility of stewarding this gift really well."
Rosalyn Merrick, the interim president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, which was also given $13.5 million, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they expect to reach nearly 1,200 additional families from now through 2025.
WATCH: Virginia Family Buys First Habitat for Humanity 3D-Printed Home
"Habitat works to break down barriers and bring people together—to tear down obstacles and build a world where everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from, has a decent place to live," Reckford said. "This tremendous gift helps make that work possible."
Scott, who is currently valued at approximately $50 billion, has donated $3.8 billion to 465 organizations over the last nine months.
Thank you, MacKenzie!