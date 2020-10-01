Mac Davis, Country Music Great and Celebrated Elvis Songwriter, Has Died

"A small town boy who'd achieved the greatest kinds of fame, he remained a good guy, a family man. That was Mac: A giant heart, quick to laugh, and a bigger creative spirit," said Kenny Chesney of the Texas singer-songwriter.

We're sad to report that Mac Davis, celebrated country music singer and songwriter, died on Tuesday, September 29, following complications from heart surgery at the age of 78. The artist, wrote the 1972 pop hit "Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me,” and was widely known and respected for penning a slew of chart-toppers for Elvis Presley, including “A Little Less Conversation,” “Memories,” and “In the Ghetto." He also was the host of NBC variety show The Mac Davis Show from 1974 to 1976.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Davis, the artist had a lengthy and illustrious career, including a 1974 win for the Academy of Country Music Award for Entertainer of the Year, an accolade for which he inched out his competition of Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Ronnie Milsap, and Roy Clark.

On social media, many fellow country music stars shared heartfelt words on the loss of their beloved friend and colleague. "Many hearts are broken today, including my own, with the death of one of my dearest friends, Mac Davis. We lost one of the world’s greatest writers, singers, and entertainers," wrote Dolly Parton on Twitter. "My love and sympathy goes out to Lisë, his precious wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Rest in peace, my friend. I will always love you, Dolly"

We're also moved by the words of Kenny Chesney, who wrote, "A small town boy who'd achieved the greatest kinds of fame, he remained a good guy, a family man. That was Mac: A giant heart, quick to laugh, and a bigger creative spirit." Read his full message below.

See more tributes from country stars below.

