These Snow Globe String Lights Sold Out Two Years in a Row at Target – But You Can Buy Them Now on Amazon

These string lights originally popped up on our radar thanks to an article last year from BestProducts.com titled "Target's Holiday String Lights Have a Snow Globe Scene Inside Each Bulb." While their piece focuses on snagging these lights at Target for around $5, they don't currently appear to be for sale online this year. The sleuths at BestProducts.com found that the same string lights are available on Amazon for a few dollars more. Considering we could always use more holiday cheer in our homes, we say paying the extra few dollars is well worth it.