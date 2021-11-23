These Snow Globe String Lights Sold Out Two Years in a Row at Target – But You Can Buy Them Now on Amazon
Whether you've had your Christmas lights up since the beginning of November or are just starting to go shopping for new holiday décor, we've found the perfect addition to your yuletide displays.
Behold: Lykmera's Snow Globe Christmas String Lights available on Amazon for $7.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. Does it get any more perfect than these festive LED lights complete with fake snow and mini Christmas trees inside each bulb? We think not.
You may be thinking, wait a minute, those lights look familiar. You'd be correct that they've been a highly sought-after item for the past two years in Target's Dollar Spot. While we haven't seen them in stores yet this year, we still managed to get the inside scoop on how you can add these string lights to your online cart now.
These string lights originally popped up on our radar thanks to an article last year from BestProducts.com titled "Target's Holiday String Lights Have a Snow Globe Scene Inside Each Bulb." While their piece focuses on snagging these lights at Target for around $5, they don't currently appear to be for sale online this year. The sleuths at BestProducts.com found that the same string lights are available on Amazon for a few dollars more. Considering we could always use more holiday cheer in our homes, we say paying the extra few dollars is well worth it.
There are so many ways you could hang these adorable lights in your home. Wrap them around your staircase landing with faux garland for evergreen snowy décor or hang them above your fireplace for the ultimate cozy-chic fireside display. Looking for a string lights how-to refresher? Check out our guide for hanging lights on a Christmas tree.
Know someone who has also been searching high and low for these coveted lights? Why not surprise them with a set so they can deck their halls, too!
We'd love to hear from you: What is your holiday decorating plan for this year? Are you going big with over-the-top décor and multiple Christmas trees in your home or keeping things simple? When do holiday decorations first go up in your household?
