Luke Combs Stops Show to Pay Young Fans After Seeing Sign About Stacking Wood to Afford Concert Tickets
Luke Combs has done it again!
The country crooner, who is known for his generosity, stopped a concert on Friday night to reimburse two young fans.
Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner, held up a banner during Combs' Middle of Somewhere tour stop in Bangor, Maine, explaining how hard they worked to earn money to pay for their own tickets to the show.
"We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good," Bo's sign read. "Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today's my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours."
When Combs saw the sign, he immediately approached the boys. After reading the sign for the crowd, he opened up his wallet.
"How much were you tickets? $100? $200? Y'all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece," Combs asked. "Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y'all want that, pay yourselves back. I'll get you some more."
"I prayed for it to happen. I hoped. I prayed, and it happened," Bo told WABI-TV.
His mom Desiree told the local news station that the concert was a good opportunity for the boys to learn that hard work pays off.
"I think it was a great lesson for both of them, she said.
The boys agreed.
"The two most important things in life are hard work and kindness," Bo told WABI-TV.