Luke Combs Treats Young Fan With Cancer to "Trip of a Lifetime"
Luke Combs recently went above and beyond to help a young fan battling acute myeloid leukemia check something off her bucket list.
The country star flew 17-year-old Addison (Addi) Conely and her entire family from California to Columbus, Ohio, for his performance at the Buckeye Country Superfest on Saturday. When they got there, they were surprised to learn that they wouldn't just be attending the concert—they'd also be spending time backstage with the "Beautiful Crazy" crooner himself.
"He chatted with Addi and hung on her every word, talked about his beautiful wife, their brand new baby, his friend who had cancer twice—once in the third grade and then again last year. He gave so much love as we listened and cried with the stories they were exchanging," her mom Staci wrote on Facebook. "This moment made time stand still. She was genuinely happy and so blown away by his kindness, honestly we all were."
But Combs was just getting started. After chatting with Addi and her family backstage, he set them up in a suite full of food, snacks, desserts, and drinks to watch the performers.
Then for his encore, "Better Together," Combs invited Addi on stage and had everyone turn on their flashlights and sing along while he serenaded her.
"It was so beautiful, we all watched while the tears streamed down our cheeks," Staci recalled.
"Tonight the world was right and there was no talk of Addi's cancer, no talk of dying, and no talk of not making it to her 18th birthday," she continued. "Tonight was perfect. God was here with us, we felt him! In the laughter, the warm air, the smiles, and the soft hugs we were given all night long. Thank you Luke Combs and team for giving our girl the most perfect night."
We're not crying, you are!