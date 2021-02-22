Luke Bryan Texted Eric Church After His Incredible National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl LV

You can always count on your friends to call or text you after a big accomplishment. When you're on the receiving end of that call or text, you always remember the support from your pals, right? It's nice to know someone is thinking of you or knows where you're coming from when it comes to jitters before a big presentation at school and that post-class rush or the thrill of getting a promotion. Or, you know, bringing down the house at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, singing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LV.

Image zoom Credit: Larry Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images

Such was the case for Eric Church, who received a text from fellow country star and friend Luke Bryan, after his rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LV on February 7. As Taste of Country recapped, in a February 19 interview at the 2021 Country Radio Seminar, Bryan said he sent Church a text saying something along the lines of "Dude, I know you're glad it's over. Congrats." To that, Bryan shared, "And he sent me one word: 'Stressful.'"



Thankfully, despite the pressure of performing in front of millions of fans watching at home, Church pulled things off without a hitch. Dueting with singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, the two delivered quite the emotional, inspiration-flecked version of the 1814 piece written by Francis Scott Key. Coupled with the fireworks and a flyover salute, live video of Army members viewing the performance from Kuwait, and an impassioned ASL interpretation, it's definitely well worth watching a few times to make sure you don't miss anything. Watch their performance below.

Doesn't that give you the chills? With his cool and collected demeanor, we'd never guess that Church was stressed out.