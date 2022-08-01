Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Team Up to Host CMA Awards
Get ready for a night of hilarious banter!
The Country Music Association (CMA) and ABC have announced that two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and NFL icon Peyton Manning are joining forces to host this year's CMA Awards.
"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege," Bryan said in a statement. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"
Manning is more than ready.
"I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan," Manning said. "I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."
Bryan returns for a second consecutive year to host the CMA Awards, while Manning is a first-time host. The 56th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 9 (8:00-11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.
CMA chief executive officer Sarah Trahern praised the co-hosts and predicted that the ceremony "will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them."
Final nominees will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned, y'all!