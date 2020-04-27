Watch Luke Bryan and His Wife Compete Against Other Country Music Couples in “The Newlywed Challenge”

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Where would we be without our favorite celebrities? These days, as we continue to hunker down at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, we'd be a lot more bored without them, that's for sure. Whether tuning into a bedtime story with Dolly Parton or watching quarantine cooking videos from Joanna Gaines, we're grateful to these stars for keeping us entertained during a difficult time. (We're also grateful for all the philanthropic initiatives they've spearheaded like Tyler Perry buying groceries for senior citizens in Atlanta and New Orleans and Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Feeds Students in Need in Arkansas to name two of the many, many examples.)

Now, we're keeling over in laughter in this delightful video hosted by former gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East, a professional football player. On their popular YouTube channel, the couple hosted "The Newlywed Challenge: Country Music Edition," featuring Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer, Jason and Brittany Aldean, Kane and Katelyn Brown, and Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi Williams, all playing remotely over video chat. (Worth noting: Some of the couples have been married for years, like Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer who wed in 2006, so "newlywed" is a bit of a misnomer.)

In the friendly competition, each member of the couple privately wrote down the answer to a series of questions before revealing their answer to their spouse. Questions ranged from where did the couples share their first kiss and who brought up marriage first to what they spend too much money on and celebrity crushes. The video clocks in at almost 20 minutes, and the couples certainly cover a lot of interesting—and often laugh-out-loud funny—territory. In the end, Jason and Brittany Aldean emerged as champs and gave the $1,000 donation prize to the charity of their choice, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, a Nashville-based charity for homeless animals. Watch the full "Newlywed Challenge" below.

How do you think you would have fared in this challenge with your better half? Here's to playing a round yourself and finding fun new ways to bond with your partner during quarantine.