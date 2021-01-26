Luke Bryan on Blake Shelton Encouraging Him to Become a Judge on American Idol

"It certainly opens your eyes, opens your world up to stuff you never can imagine," Bryan said of his experience on the show.

Even country music stars can use a little encouragement from their friends, sometimes.

Now, as we've learned, it turns out that Okie and country singer Blake Shelton gave his crooning Georgia friend Luke Bryan a nudge to join ABC's American Idol as judge. This news fell into our lap courtesy of CountryNow.com, which recapped a recent episode from Apple Music's "Party Barn Radio with Luke Bryan" with Blake Shelton as guest.

During the interview, Bryan told his buddy that American Idol thus far has been an "amazing ride" and thanked his friend for giving him some motivation to join the cast. "You said, 'Do it.' I said, 'Heck yeah, I'm going to do it.' Man, it was like you told me. It certainly opens your eyes, opens your world up to stuff you never can imagine," Bryan shared. "Thank you for that," he continued, clearly grateful for Shelton's little push.

Earlier in the conversation, Bryan elaborated on just how truly special being part of a singing competition show like American Idol is. "Nothing is more fun than being in the room when a star is born. I mean, you got to go through hundreds of people to find that star," Bryan explained. "It's just like when Gabby Barrett walked into American Idol, she didn't win American Idol, but even I just said, there was just something magical about that." These days, Barrett is certainly living up to the talent Bryan first witnessed on the show, having broken a Billboard Hot Country Songs chart record late last year for the longest-leading Number One song by an unaccompanied female artist in the chart's history.

