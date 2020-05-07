Lowe’s and Uber Team Up to Deliver $1 Million of Flowers to Isolated Moms and Grandmas for Mother's Day

And then, there were flowers.

While times are tough right now amid the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses and individuals alike are stepping up to do what they can to help. Two such companies? Lowe’s and Uber. In a recent press release from Lowe's, headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, the home improvement store brand announced they are donating $1 million in flower baskets to senior living centers and long-term care facilities for Mother's Day. They'll accomplish this act of generosity with the help of its network of small business nurseries and through Uber and local growers who will facilitate the flower deliveries. The flowers will be distributed across more than 10 U.S. cities severely affected by the pandemic, including New York City, Miami, and Houston. Lowe’s will also work with Home Instead Senior Care to safely deliver thousands more flower baskets to surprise mothers and grandmothers in their homes.

Louise McMillan in Charlotte, North Carolina, pictured above is just one of those very special women to receive a floral surprise so far. The Lowe's associate was so moved by the gesture that she called her store manager in tears. Check out Lowe's video below on their efforts to deliver flowers to more than 100,000 moms across the country.

Much research has shown that indoor plants and flowers can help both physical and mental health, and as many people are more isolated than ever, it's certainly a fitting time to keep this in mind—whether for mom, dad, other family members, or dear friends.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, in a company press release. “We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”

What a sweet and thoughtful initiative. It may just be a simple flower delivery, but a little act of kindness goes a long way. All of those smiles and brightened days can truly stretch to the moon.