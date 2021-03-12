Lowe's Pledges $10 Million to "100 Hometowns" Community Impact Projects Nationwide—Here's How to Enter

Lowe's was founded in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in 1921, and now the Mooresville, North Carolina, headquartered home improvement giant is celebrating their centennial in the most meaningful of ways—by giving back to those in need.

Earlier this week, the home improvement retailer announced the "100 Hometowns" initiative, which is setting out to complete 100 community impact projects across the country by the end of this year as part of the company's $10 million commitment to helping the communities Lowe's serves. You can nominate a project in your place of residence at lowes100hometowns.com through Monday, April 19. The 100 grant recipients will be announced in June.

"For generations, serving the community has been a core part of Lowe's culture and values," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO in a company press release. "In approaching our centennial and particularly in the wake of such a challenging period for our country, we decided to commemorate this milestone by taking on 100 community improvement projects, with local associate volunteers lending a hand across the nation. We believe in the power of possibility and have an unwavering commitment to making homes better for all, now and for the next 100 years."

To kick off "100 Hometowns," Lowe's partnered with country music star Kane Brown in his native Chattanooga, Tennessee. Before he topped music charts with his catchy hits, Brown actually used to hone his vocal chops and sing while serving as a customer service associate at the Hixson, Tennessee, Lowe's location.

"My community in Chattanooga has always been there for me, and I'm so excited to give back to my hometown this summer with Lowe's," said Brown in the same media statement. "We will be making renovations and repairs that will help the East Lake Boys & Girls Club [in Chattanooga] continue to be the 'home away from home' for youth. This club is incredibly special—despite facing many challenges in 2020 due to COVID, they still found meaningful ways to support and uplift kids and families during an incredibly difficult time for everyone." Having experienced homelessness while growing up, this project is particularly dear to Brown's heart, as the East Lake Boys & Girls Club gives kids a safe place to have fun and be kids, even if their living situation is stressful.

Image zoom Kane Brown at the "100 Hometowns" launch project in Chattanooga, Tennessee. | Credit: PRNewsfoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.

WATCH: HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Unveils Their 2021 Color of the Year