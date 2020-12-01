Lowe's Is Donating $1 Million Worth of Christmas Trees to Those Struggling Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The retailer is teaming up with NFL players and nonprofits to deliver pre-lit Christmas trees to families and facilities in need of cheer nationwide.

This Giving Tuesday, Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's is doing something special to bring some holiday joy into the homes of those struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

And when we say bring holiday joy, we mean that quite literally. Starting today, Lowe's is donating $1 million worth of pre-lit Christmas trees in the next two weeks to families and facilities like youth centers, first responder stations, and nonprofit housing organizations. For the initiative, Lowe's is partnering with the NFL and nonprofits nationwide to deliver more than 13,000 of these yuletide symbols to cities across the country. NFL players including Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Adam Thielen, and Jared Goff will be working with the home improvement giant in their respective NFL hometowns. And this isn't the first time Lowe's has collaborated with some of our favorite athletes: Earlier this fall Lowe's NFL "Home Team Roster" was unveiled, a program in which NFL players teamed up with the retailer to partake in community service projects across the country. Now, we're excited to see how this latest project warms the hearts of so many.

“This has been a tough year for so many people who deserve nothing but joy and festivity this holiday season. I was so touched by what Lowe’s is doing to make the holidays a little brighter for these special families and organizations, and just knew I had to get involved,” said Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, in a press release. “Giving back is what the holidays are all about, and it’s an honor to be a part of these tree deliveries alongside so many other incredible NFL players and organizations.” Through Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation, Prescott will partner with six Dallas-area organizations and non-profits to donate more than 100 Christmas trees to deserving locals.

Echoing Prescott's feelings, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is excited to be part of this effort as well. “Our community has been through so much this year from the pandemic to damage from this season’s hurricanes, so giving back this year around the holidays is more important than ever," he said in the same media statement. "I know how much joy a warm-cooked meal and a Christmas tree can bring to families, so when I heard about what Lowe’s was doing across the country, I knew I had to get involved and through our holiday event with Second Harvest Food Bank, we will also be providing Christmas trees to more than 425 families so they can make the most out of the holidays this year.”

With national and local tree lightings cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lowe’s is also urging consumers to be a virtual light by sharing on social media their own tree lighting experience with the hashtag #HomeUnitesUs this holiday season.

