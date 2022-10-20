Public Memorial For Loretta Lynn Set For October 30, Airing Live And Exclusively On CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions, in partnership with Loretta Lynn's family, announced Thursday the plans for a public memorial to honor the extraordinary life of the country music icon. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn will air live and commercial free straight from the Grand Ole Opry House to our televisions exclusively on CMT on October 30, at 7:00 p.m./ 6:00 p.m. CST.

Jenna Bush Hager will serve as host for the evening that will include never-before-seen performances and collaborations by a wide array of musical talents including Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw. More names are expected to join this impressive roster in the coming days.

"We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta's family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn. She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly,"CMT producers shared in a press statement.

If you miss the live airing on CMT, have no fear. There will be two additional times to catch the special commercial free. November 2 at 8:00p.m. EST, and November 6 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Loretta Lynn died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The country legend was 90.