Loretta Lynn Marking 50th Anniversary of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” With New PBS Documentary

Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words follows Lynn’s rags-to-riches journey from humble Butcher’s Hollow, Kentucky, to country music legend.

This year is a big one for Loretta Lynn. 2021 will see the release of Lynn's 50th studio album as well as the 50th anniversary of "Coal Miner's Daughter," the song that became a book, an award-winning feature film, and solidified her place in popular culture.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the single that launched her five-decades-long career, PBS is airing a new a documentary film that "lets Lynn be the storyteller of her own remarkable life."

Using a combination of new and archival interviews, Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words follows her rags-to-riches journey from humble Butcher's Hollow, Kentucky, to record-breaking artist, topping the charts with anthems like "You Ain't Woman Enough" and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

A self-taught guitarist and songwriter, Lynn turned Nashville on its head by writing her own songs tackling boundary-pushing topics drawn from her own experiences as a wife and mother.

Now 88-years-old, Lynn has sold more than 45 million records worldwide and is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. The four-time-Grammy-winner was the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year and has been inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist in history.