Lonely Planet Has Released 3 Free eBooks to Help You Channel Your Wanderlust Spirit at Home

Before coronavirus, many of us were eagerly anticipating upcoming travel plans, whether a quick road trip to a nearby lake or an extended vacation in Europe. Now, we're all spending a lot more time at home than we're used to amidst social distancing efforts to keep our loved ones and communities safe.

But just because travel plans have been thrown out the window doesn't mean we can't bring a dose of travel inside our abodes. In fact, from the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina to the Vatican museums in Vatican City, Rome, countless tourist attractions, museums, libraries, historic homes, and more have launched virtual touring options. Now, we're looking forward to one more unique way to channel that wanderlust spirit without leaving our couch. In a recent article, travel guidebook giant, Lonely Planet, announced that they will be sharing a set of three PDF eBooks to help us weather the coronavirus crisis safely at home.

The collection, "Lonely Planet at Home," covers topics designed to help readers enhance their lives right now and is split into three separate eBooks—kids, recipes, and wellbeing. In the kids book, you'll find a mix of fun and educational tasks designed to keep children busy, whether through making a set of Guatemalan worry dolls or learning about crafts and customs from around the world. In the food and recipe collection, enlighten yourself with the history of pasta or get to know some of the world's best food trucks. There are also plenty of recipes to try out, ranging from West African dish, jollof rice, to chili con carne from Texas. In the wellbeing reader, discover yoga poses, stargazing tips, ideas for savoring nature, and simple tasks you can complete to reduce everyday stress like writing a haiku, cleaning out your fridge, or watching the sunset or sunrise.

