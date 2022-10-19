How Would You Like To Cuddle Turkeys This Thanksgiving?

Wattle on over to The Gentle Barn for a one-of-a-kind snuggling experience.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022
Turkey
Photo: The Gentle Barn

Have you ever wanted to snuggle a turkey? If so, we have the event for you!

This Thanksgiving, Gentle Barn facilities in California, Missouri, and Tennessee are inviting the public to a special pre-meal event where, in exchange for a modest donation, you can cuddle rescued turkeys, feed them treats and join staff and other visitors for pie, crafts, music, and games.

"These animals are living their best lives, and anyone lucky enough to meet or spend time with them will discover they are highly affectionate, intelligent, social, protective towards their families, and gentle with humans," a news release states.

A $25 donation unlocks a 1.5 hour snuggle sesh with the turkey(s) of your choice as well as a self-guided tour of the property. The fun will take place on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) with three timed entry slots: 10:00 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Kids younger than 2 are free. Reserve your tickets here.

The Gentle Barn Turkey
The Gentle Barn

The Gentle Barn is a non-profit animal sanctuary that takes in unwanted and neglected farm animals, providing them with a loving home to live out the rest of their years. Since its inception in 1999, The Gentle Barn has saved thousands of animals.

For more information visit gentlebarn.org.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Why Do Dogs Like to Cuddle?
Why Do Dogs Like to Cuddle So Much?
Herb-Rubbed Smoked Turkey
This Is How Much Turkey To Make Per Person For Thanksgiving
Southside Market & Barbecue turkey
Turn Off the Oven—Order a BBQ Turkey for Thanksgiving Instead
Crockpot Slow Cooker
The Unexpected Way You Can Use Your Slow Cooker on Thanksgiving
Short Stories
If You Liked These Best-Selling Books, Try These Next
Shelby County Humane
"Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside
Krispy-Kreme-Autumns-Lover-Dozen-and-Apple-Fritter
Krispy Kreme Welcomes Fall With New Doughnuts, Including An Apple Fritter
WWII Lost Jacket Medal
Lost WWII Bomber Jacket Returned to Family in Arkansas After 60 Years
Purple Pearl
Man Vacationing in Delaware Finds Rare Purple Pearl in Clam Appetizer
angustiden tooth
"Find of a Lifetime": 8-Year-Old Vacationing in South Carolina Discovers Giant Fossilized Shark Tooth
Greyson Brooks
Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
Camp NAWIC Austin
Free Texas Camp Teaches Young Girls About Construction
Angela Johnson on Zip NOLA
New Orleans Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday with A Zipline Ride Over Louisiana Swamp
Peyton Wynn and Simon Jenkins
Alabama Couple Gets Engaged in 5th Grade Classroom Where They First Met
Crystal Dunn Kentucky Lottery
How a Kentucky Woman Put Her Lottery Winnings to Good Use