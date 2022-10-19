How Would You Like To Cuddle Turkeys This Thanksgiving?

Have you ever wanted to snuggle a turkey? If so, we have the event for you!

This Thanksgiving, Gentle Barn facilities in California, Missouri, and Tennessee are inviting the public to a special pre-meal event where, in exchange for a modest donation, you can cuddle rescued turkeys, feed them treats and join staff and other visitors for pie, crafts, music, and games.

"These animals are living their best lives, and anyone lucky enough to meet or spend time with them will discover they are highly affectionate, intelligent, social, protective towards their families, and gentle with humans," a news release states.

A $25 donation unlocks a 1.5 hour snuggle sesh with the turkey(s) of your choice as well as a self-guided tour of the property. The fun will take place on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) with three timed entry slots: 10:00 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Kids younger than 2 are free. Reserve your tickets here.

The Gentle Barn

The Gentle Barn is a non-profit animal sanctuary that takes in unwanted and neglected farm animals, providing them with a loving home to live out the rest of their years. Since its inception in 1999, The Gentle Barn has saved thousands of animals.

For more information visit gentlebarn.org.