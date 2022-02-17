Texas Basketball Captain Slays National Anthem Performance Before Playoff Win
Hearing the National Anthem before a sporting event is common practice. But it's not every day you see a player taking the mic to perform the song. On Tuesday, Eleanor Bangle, a senior captain on the Austin High girls' basketball team, had a real High School Musical moment when she belted out the "Star-Spangled Banner" before rejoining her team to win their playoff game.
Emerald Amen, the team's coach, said Bangle is the "heart and spirit" of the Lady Maroons and was voted captain by her fellow players.
"She does everything that a coach loves out of a player, especially a senior captain," Amen told Southern Living. "When she sings for us, all of us get the feels. For me as a coach, it's hard not to cry."
Amen said she's known Bangle since middle school and has seen her perform several times over the years. Bangle's musical pursuits extend far beyond her occasional anthem performances. Though she's not part of the school choir, she does play in a band, has participated in Austin's School of Rock, and even performed at Austin City Limits.
"Seeing her growth and how beautiful of a singer she is, it gives us all the feels and chills within our body," Amen said. "It's kind of like a set off for the start of each game when she's on the mic."
It seems Bangle's performance gave her fellow teammates just the inspiration they needed. They won their game against Vandegrift in the bi-district round of the playoffs 53-37. They continue their championship run tonight.
Bangle plans to major in business, public relations, or music when she attends college next year.
"We know Eleanor is definitely going to be playing on some big stage one day as a singer," Amen said.
We've got our fingers crossed that this isn't the last we'll see of this talented young lady!