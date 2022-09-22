News Local News "Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside “This isn’t what we want for these babies!” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Shelby County Humane Society An Alabama animal shelter is so overcrowded, they've been forced to house some dogs outside. Leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society in Columbiana declared a "shelter emergency" on Facebook Monday, calling the situation they've been faced with "absolutely urgent" in a plea for more people to foster and adopt. "We are over FULL capacity! We are having to put dogs in kennels outside until we have more room to be able to place them inside!" the shelter wrote alongside a video of the overflow of pups. "These dogs are in these kennels day and night. This isn't what we want for these babies!" "PLEASE adopt or foster," the post concludes. "We need these dogs out by today!" The community quickly answered the call but unfortunately it wasn't enough. Despite their efforts, the Shelby County Humane Society still has approximately 700 animals in its care. To donate and for more information on how you can help visit shelbyhumane.org. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit