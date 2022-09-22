"Please Adopt Or Foster!": Over-Capacity Alabama Animal Shelter Forced To Put Dogs Outside

An Alabama animal shelter is so overcrowded, they've been forced to house some dogs outside.

Leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society in Columbiana declared a "shelter emergency" on Facebook Monday, calling the situation they've been faced with "absolutely urgent" in a plea for more people to foster and adopt.

"We are over FULL capacity! We are having to put dogs in kennels outside until we have more room to be able to place them inside!" the shelter wrote alongside a video of the overflow of pups. "These dogs are in these kennels day and night. This isn't what we want for these babies!"

"PLEASE adopt or foster," the post concludes. "We need these dogs out by today!"

The community quickly answered the call but unfortunately it wasn't enough. Despite their efforts, the Shelby County Humane Society still has approximately 700 animals in its care.

To donate and for more information on how you can help visit shelbyhumane.org.