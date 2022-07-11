Tennessee Walmart Employee Helps Rescue Kitten From Vending Machine
Lindsey Russell, a Walmart employee in Morristown, Tennessee, was on a break earlier this month when she heard what sounded like an animal yelling near the front of the store. As she approached the vending machines she realized it was a kitten meowing from inside the Pepsi machine.
"I tried all through my lunch and my last break to get her," Russell told WVLT. "I tried recruiting coworkers to help me get her, and none of us could do it."
That's when they decided to call the Morristown Fire Department.
"We could hear it meowing as soon as we came up," fireman Doug Allison told the local news outlet."
Firefighters unplugged the vending machine and removed the back cover, but still could not see the crying kitten. Eventually they found another opening that provided a glimpse of the tiny cat. After 10 minutes, they were finally able to coax it out.
"If we can help save a life, animal or human, we'll do what we can do," Allison told WVLT.
After the kitten was free, Russell, who has experience rescuing animals, decided to take the kitten home with her. She described the kitten as "wiggly and in good spirits," the news station reported.
And the best part? She decided to name the kitten Pepsi.