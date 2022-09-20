Krispy Kreme Welcomes Fall With New Doughnuts, Including An Apple Fritter

Maple pecan, spiced apple, pumpkin spice, and everything nice!

Published on September 20, 2022
Photo: Krispy Kreme

There's a chill in the air, pumpkin spice is in our cups, and Halloween is around the corner. Now, Krispy Kreme has announced a new line of seasonal doughnuts that will be the perfect finishing touch to our autumnal party.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is rolling out a new line of treats that reflect all the flavors of the season. The new Autumn's Orchard Collection includes tasty options sure to put you in an autumn state of mind. There's a cheesecake doughnut that is topped with maple icing and dusted in pecans. There's a cinnamon-sugar doughnut with spiced apple filling; a glazed pumpkin spice cake doughnut; and a salted caramel brownie doughnut that is less fall-flavored, but undoubtedly delicious any time of the year. Krispy Kreme also unveiled an apple fritter that is cinnamon-dusted and full of real apple chunks.

"Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice for us to enjoy," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. If you want to get in on fall's bounty and grab a seasonal sweet treat, head to your local Krispy Kreme and pick up a single apple fritter or grab an "Autumn's Lover's Dozen," which includes three each of the maple pecan, spiced apple, pumpkin spiced treats.

