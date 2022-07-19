How a Kentucky Woman Put Her Lottery Winnings to Good Use
On July 8, Crystal Dunn wagered $20 in a Kentucky Lottery instant win game and it was her lucky day. Just a few seconds after placing her bet in the online game, she got a message saying she had won $146,351.74, according to a press release from the Kentucky Lottery.
Dunn was understandably gobsmacked at the stroke of luck. "I never thought I would win something like this, but this goes to show it can happen," she said, according to the release.
While unusual, people do strike it rich with the luck of the draw. But what happened next, well that is very rare. After picking up her winnings and depositing the big check, Dunn's next stop was at her local Meijer supermarket. She wasn't buying champagne and caviar to celebrate her winnings, though. Instead, she bought $2,000 in gift cards and started handing them out to strangers in the store.
The grocery shoppers were undoubtedly grateful, but understandably skeptical, too, because who hands out free money at a grocery store? Free cheese samples, sure. But free gift cards? No way. "A few were taken back, thinking I was wanting something in return," Dunn said. She just wanted to share her good luck and spread a little kindness in the world.
"I got an [un]expected gift and I believe in paying it forward and I wanted to pass it along," she told the lottery officials per the release. "This is a pretty amazing gift."
In addition to her acts of kindness, Dunn plans to use her winnings to buy a car and pay off bills.