This High Schooler Started a Meal Delivery Service for Healthcare Providers

Grey Cohen thought she would spend her spring playing lacrosse and studying for AP exams. But when coronavirus moved school online and ended her sports season, the 16-year-old found herself at the helm of The Meal Bridge instead. This platform connects donors with local restaurants to provide free meals for area health care workers. “My mom works at Emory University Hospital, and my uncle wanted to send food to the staff in a COVID-19 unit there,” says Cohen. “I thought, ‘That’s a great idea. What if we could send food to more units and get the community involved?’ ” That was on a Friday night in March. By the following Monday, with help from her design-savvy dad and her well-connected medical mom, The Meal Bridge was up and running.