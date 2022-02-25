Good Samaritan Saves Man from Burning Truck in Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru
Chick-fil-A is known for having some of the kindest employees in the world. They've been spotted chasing down customers who forgot their food, changing tires in drive-thrus, and even feeding disabled customers in a food court. But after recent events at a franchise in Oklahoma, Chick-fil-A customers are giving them a run for their money.
On February 8, 80-year-old John Price was in line at a Tulsa Chick-fil-A drive-thru when his truck started to smoke and flames began coming out from beneath the hood of his car. As he struggled to exit the vehicle, Curtis McLaughlin, who happened to be directly behind him in line, also noticed the fire.
"I said if there's that much fire on the ground, there's a lot more fire up in the engine," McLaughlin told Fox23 News.
McLaughlin, a former police officer who recently finished training to become a nurse, wasted no time taking action. He jumped out of the passenger seat of his car and rushed over to help Price out of his truck.
"As soon as that happened, the car was pretty much engulfed in flames," McLaughlin told News on 6.
With Price safely out of the vehicle, McLaughlin instructed Chick-fil-A staff to call 911, while he used a fire extinguisher from the kitchen to keep the flames in check until the Tulsa Fire Department arrived.
After the harrowing event, store owner David Chen wanted to bring the men together for a meal, so he took to social media to track down the Good Samaritan that saved his Price's life. He was able to identify McLaughlin and invited both men and their families back to Chick-fil-A for dinner on February 17. Price got the chance to thank McLaughlin for his brave actions, and McLaughlin said his own 17-year-old son hailed him as a hero.
Chen said that at its heart, the story that unfolded is one about care.
"Incredible acts of kindness and service routinely happen at our restaurant, and this is just another example," he told Southern Living. "We are grateful that one of our guests was in the right place at the right time and was able to help another guest to safety. We are proud to serve in a community with such selfless, considerate individuals."