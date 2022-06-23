Florida Man Credits $2 Million Lottery Win to Pregnant Dog
Leonard Linton of Pinetta, Florida, has his dachshund to thank for a $2 million lottery windfall.
According to a news release, it all started when he received a call that his dog Ivy, who is pregnant, was not feeling well. To get to her as quickly as possible, Linton took a different route home, stopping at Stop & Shop located on East Howard Street in Live Oak. He ran in quickly to buy a few things, including a 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.
He never expected it to hold the top prize.
"I still can't believe it," Linton said when he was asked what he plans to do with the money. "This is life-changing, but I'm definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!"
The 42-year-old claimed a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday. The Stop & Shop in Live Oak will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Good girl, Ivy! We hope you get plenty of treats.