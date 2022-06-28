Parts of Coastal North Carolina Threatened by Dangerous "Super Fog"
North Carolina officials are warning residents about a dangerous phenomenon that can result from wildfires.
The N.C. Forest Service issued a "super fog" alert for parts of the coast on Sunday. Drivers should be extra cautious, as the possibility of dense fog caused by the Ferebee Road wildfire can threaten visibility in the coming days.
The fire, which has been burning for about a week along the Pamlico Sound in Hyde County, covers nearly 2,000 acres and is believed to have been started by lightning. The fire was approximately 24% contained on Tuesday morning.
"'Super fog' forms when a mixture of smoke and moisture released from damp, smoldering organic material such as brush, leaves, and trees, mixes with cooler, nearly saturated air," the forest service explained on Facebook. "In 'super fog,' visibility is reduced to less than 10 feet, and in some instances, can be zero."
"Under light wind conditions, 'super fog' meanders through low terrain areas such as creek beds or drainage ditches," the post continues. "'Super fog' can be extremely dangerous over roadways and highways."
In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.
Be careful out there, y'all!