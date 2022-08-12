Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother.
Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
"He doesn't want Wyatt to be forgotten," mom Destiny Hayes told Today.
Wyatt died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at 4 months old in 2017. Not long after, Greyson started carrying around a framed photo of Wyatt.
"Greyson was 3 at the time and he was always asking where Wyatt was and when he was coming back," Hayes told the outlet. "Wyatt was just this super duper sweet baby."
She said that it was Greyson's idea to start a fundraiser for kindergarten school supplies in Wyatt's memory.
"I'm so proud of him," Hayes told Today. "He went and picked out all the stuff himself."
Greyson said he's sure that little Wyatt is smiling down on him from heaven."I just know he is," he told Today.